Nonprofit set to open Indianapolis housing for LGBTQ youth

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A nonprofit group is preparing to open housing in Indianapolis for LGBTQ youth and young adults who are experiencing homelessness.

WISH-TV reports that Trinity Haven would be the first of its kind in Indiana by providing transitional housing for people ages 16 to 21 for up to two years. The center will have trained, licensed staff and initially house up to 10 people.

Trinity Haven says it will offer a "safe, welcoming, and family-like environment for LGBTQ youth who do not have homes of their own."

The group is partnering with the Indiana Department of Child Services to be licensed to help young people still in the child-welfare system and those who've aged out.

An official opening date hasn't been announced, but that's expected to happen sometime later this summer.

