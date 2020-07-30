Non-Profit Fund accepting applications

The town is currently accepting applications for its Non Profit Fund for the fiscal year 2012-2022. Funds for this current fiscal year were allocated in the current budget. This is to be considered for the next budget cycle.

To be considered for funding a non-profit applicant must provide a necessary service that benefits the residents of the New Milford community by augmenting an existing service provided by the Town of New Milford and its departments or by providing a necessary service not currently provided by the Town of New Milford departments.

Applicants for non-profit funding consideration must provide proof of 501c status, two most recent 990 forms, organization budget for the next fiscal year and a complete description and budget for the service or program being presented for funding. The volunteer review team may request additional documentation to those listed as they deem necessary.

Applications are available on the town’s website, www.newmilford.org. Go to the home page where there is link on the left side for Non Profit funding. There you will find the application along with additional information about applying.

The deadline for application submission is December 11, 2020.

You can email any questions to: nonprofitapplicationsubcommittee@newmilford.org