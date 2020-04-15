Nominations sought for Reich awards

Nominations for two awards honoring Major Stephen Reich are being sought from the community.

The awards are presented annually to a Shepaug High School student and to a citizen of Washington who demonstrate character, service, leadership and achievement.

Major Reich was commanding a rescue operation in eastern Afghanistan when his Chinook helicopter was shot down June 28, 2005, killing all 16 aboard.

Major Reich grew up in Washington, graduated from Shepaug Valley High School in 1989, and from the United States Military Academy in 1993.

Stephen Reich Memorial Award

This award is presented annually to a Shepaug High School student who demonstrates the qualities of character, service, leadership, and achievement.

The award honors Stephen Reich’s memory by recognizing a Shepaug High School student who exhibits these qualities in school and in the community.

The presentation of this award will be at the end of May, and the method of presentation will be determined based on the ongoing COVID-19 situation.

Nominations from the public are encouraged and should be sent to Scott Werkhoven at werkhovens@region-12.org. Please include a brief description of the student’s qualifications for the award, your connection to the student, and your contact information.

Nominations will be accepted through April 24.

The Major Stephen Reich Award for Exceptional Citizenship

The purpose of this award is to recognize a Washington citizen who stands out among the many people who give so much, in so many ways, to the community.

This award honors Stephen’s memory by honoring an individual that demonstrates the qualities of character, service, leadership, and achievement that exemplified Stephen’s life.

This award is presented on Memorial Day during the ceremony in front of the Town Hall following the parade, however this may be impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 situation as well.

As in the past, nominations are being sought from the community.

Nominations need to be in writing and should chronicle the nominee’s contributions in as much detail as possible.

All nominations will be considered by the criteria of character, service, leadership, and achievement.

Nominations can be submitted in three ways: by visitingwww.majorreichaward.com and clicking on “Submit a Nomination;” by emailing it to majorreichaward@gmail.com ; or by mailing it to Sheila Anson, Town Clerk, Town of Washington, P.O. Box 383, Washington Depot, CT 06794.

Nominations will be accepted through April 30.

The committee is committed to committed to selecting recipients for both awards this year, however the manner of presentation will be in accordance with any guidelines in place at the time due to the COVID-19 situation.

For more information about the awards, as well as bios of past winners and an online nomination form can be found at www.majorreichaward.com.