Nominations sought by Parks & Rec

The National Recreation and Park Association, in conjunction with the Walt Disney Company and ESPN is helping to fund local park improvements with their “Meet Me at the Park” campaign, helping connect kids with nature, promote healthy living and provide access to sports

The city that receives the most nominations will walk away with a $20,000 grant to improve a local park.

New Milford Parks & Recreation Department is looking for its supporters to nominate New Milford.

At the end of April, the town with the most nominations will receive the grant funding, and all entries will be entered into a drawing for a GoPro Prize Pack.

In 2017, the winning city had 3,000 votes.

For more information and to nominate New Milford, visit www.NRPA.org/DisneyMeetMeAtThePark.

You may enter and nominate New Milford once a day.