Noem welcomes transgender people, declines to discuss bills

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem said Thursday that she hopes transgender people feel welcome to visit the state, while declining to discuss bills making their way through the Legislature that have been decried by LGBTQ advocates.
The Republican-dominated Legislature is considering two bills that would place limitations on transgender people's ability to live as the gender with which they identify. One would ban people from changing the sex designation on their birth certificates; the other would prohibit transgender females from participating in school sports leagues for girls.