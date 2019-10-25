No sanctions filed after complaints of racist slurs at match

PHOENIX (AP) — An athletic association says there will be no sanctions after a volleyball playoff was halted for safety concerns after Native American players said they were heckled with racist gestures and slurs.

The Canyon Athletic Association rescheduled a rematch at a neutral site Friday.

Salt River Schools said it was pleased with the outcome of a Thursday meeting.

The complaint was made by members of the girls' varsity volleyball team from the Salt River High School, located in the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community. The players say they were heckled by spectators imitating war chants and tomahawk chops during Tuesday's match.

The Caurus Academy charter school in Anthem, Arizona, site of that earlier game, says it was founded on respect, empathy and tolerance and is happy the schools are moving forward.