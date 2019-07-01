No injuries reported in small plane crash

FORT SMITH, Ark. (AP) — A small plane has made an emergency landing at a highway in Crawford County after experiencing engine trouble.

KHBS-TV in Fort Smith reports neither of the two people on board the plane Monday was injured when it skidded into a ditch after attempting to land on Arkansas Route 59.

Crawford County Emergency Manager Brad Thomas says a pilot and student were on board the single-engine plane when it developed engine trouble. The pilot attempted to land in a field but the ground was too muddy, so the pilot landed on the highway.

Arkansas State Police spokesman Bill Sadler says the Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the incident.

___

