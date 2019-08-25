https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/No-injuries-but-9-people-displaced-after-Las-14377207.php
No injuries but 9 people displaced after Las Vegas home fire
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities say nine people have been displaced after a fire at a home in Las Vegas' southwest valley.
Clark County Fire Department officials say nobody was injured in the fire early Sunday.
Fire crews were called out to a home just before midnight on Saturday.
Firefighters found heavy fire coming from the garage of the two-story home.
Authorities believe the cause of the fire was an issue with the vehicle parked in the garage.
Preliminary damage was estimated at $50,000.
