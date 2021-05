HARPER WOODS, Mich. (AP) — A woman who died in a suburban Detroit jail had a heart attack and wasn't “harmed or mistreated” while in custody, a prosecutor said Thursday.

No charges will be filed in the death of Priscilla Slater in a Harper Woods police cell last June, Wayne County prosecutor Kym Worthy said.

The death of the Black woman sparked protests in Harper Woods. It also led to the resignation of Mayor Ken Poynter, who noted the protests and said he understood “why white people would become white supremacists.” He apologized for the remark.

Slater, 38, and her boyfriend were arrested at a motel following a shooting. She was discovered dead in a cell hours later.

Slater did not appear to call for any help, according to video reviewed by the prosecutor's office.

An autopsy determined that Slater died of natural causes related to her heart, a conclusion supported by Dr. Joyce deJong, a medical examiner in western and northern Michigan. She said alcohol withdrawal may have contributed.

“There was no evidence that she was in any way harmed or mistreated while in custody,” Worthy said of Slater.

Worthy said deJong was consulted after Dr. L.J. Dragovic, the Oakland County medical examiner, told the Detroit Free Press that Slater likely died of alcohol withdrawal syndrome.

He had no access, however, to medical records, and said his statement to the newspaper was “merely a possibility,” according to the prosecutor's office.