No cause of death yet after body found in Indiana duffel bag

VALLONIA, Ind. (AP) — The cause of death remains unknown in the case of a body found in a duffel bag under an abandoned mobile home in southern Indiana.

Indiana State Police say an autopsy Sunday revealed no signs of trauma. Results from toxicology tests will take weeks.

The body of 22-year-old Jacob Dodson of Campbellsburg was discovered Friday in Vallonia in Washington County, about 45 miles (72 kilometers) northwest of Louisville, Kentucky. He hadn't been seen in a week.

Jerry Lee Carson Jr. of the Vallonia area remains in the Washington County jail on charges of obstruction of justice and false informing. The 47-year-old was the last known person to see Dodson alive.