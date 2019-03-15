‘No More Pink Teas’ on tap at library

Burnham Library in Bridgewater will present a program, “No More Pink Teas: The Militant Surge for Woman Suffrage,” March 16 from 11 a.m. to noon.

Progressive-era suffrage historian Joanie DiMartino will discuss how national and Connecticut suffragists participated in a surge of militant political activism that led to women gaining the right to vote in 1920.

DiMartino is the Connecticut representative for the National Votes for Women Trail, a project managed by the National Collaborative for Women's History Sites to identify and mark sites throughout the nation integral to the woman suffrage movement.

She also serves on the Connecticut Centennial Commission for Woman's Suffrage. Registration is required by calling the Main Street South library at 860-354-6937 or emailing cfisher@burnhamlibrary.org.