No. 1 Alabama wins national title 52-24 over No. 3 Ohio St RALPH D. RUSSO, AP College Football Writer Jan. 11, 2021 Updated: Jan. 12, 2021 12:02 a.m.
Alabama wide receiver John Metchie III, left, congratulates wide receiver DeVonta Smith, after Smith scored a touchdown against Ohio State during the first half of an NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith celebrates after scoring against Ohio State during the first half of an NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Alabama quarterback Mac Jones celebrates after a touchdown by wide receiver DeVonta Smith during the first half of an NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game against Ohio State, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith runs past Ohio State cornerback Marcus Williamson during the first half of an NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields passes against Alabama during the first half of an NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Alabama wide receiver Slade Bolden, right, celebrates after scoring a touchdown with quarterback Mac Jones during the second half of an NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game against Ohio State, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Alabama running back Brian Robinson Jr. is tackled by Ohio State during the second half of an NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Ohio State wide receiver Garrett Wilson celebrates after scoring against Alabama during the second half of an NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — DeVonta Smith was uncoverable, Najee Harris unstoppable and Mac Jones impeccable. With a performance that was both surgical and explosive, No. 1 Alabama won the College Football Playoff national championship game 52-24 against No. 3 Ohio State on Monday night.
The final game of a college football season in a pandemic, a season that was uncertain to be played in the summer and filled with disruptions in the fall, ended in the most predictable fashion: Alabama (13-0) as national champion for the sixth time in the last 12 years under coach Nick Saban.