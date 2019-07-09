Nintendo shifts some Switch production from China to Vietnam

TOKYO (AP) — Nintendo Co. says it plans to start making its Switch video game console in Vietnam this year, switching some of its production from China.

A company spokesman, who spoke on customary condition of anonymity, said Tuesday the change has been in the works for some time, to reduce risks that come from having production in one nation. He denied it was a direct response to the growing trade friction between the U.S. and China.

He declined to give details on manufacturers or production sites in Vietnam, citing company policy.

Japan's major business daily Nikkei reported Tuesday that the move was driven by worries that U.S. tariffs on goods produced in China may affect game device sales.

About 40% of annual Switch sales are in the U.S.