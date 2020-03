Night out to benefit NMYBBSB

New Milford Youth Baseball & Softball will hold a Saturday Night Out Friends of the Program event March 14 at 7 p.m.

The event will take place at the Connecticut Sports Arena at 32 Still River Drive.

A cash bar, food, auctions, raffles and music will be offered.

The cost is $35 per person, with tickets available at www.nmybbsb.com.