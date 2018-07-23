Nicholson outraises Vukmir, but she has more cash

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican Senate candidate Kevin Nicholson outraised his primary opponent between April and June, but state Sen. Leah Vukmir has more cash on hand for the final weeks of the campaign than he does.

Finance reports filed with the Federal Election Commission shed light on the campaigns three weeks before the Aug. 14 primary.

Nicholson reported raised just over $1 million during the second quarter of the year, abut the same as what he brought in over the first three months.

Vukmir increased her collections but still trailed. She raised $582,000 between January and March and about $670,000 in the second quarter.

But she entered July with nearly $817,000 cash on hand compared with $770,000 for Nicholson. But he's benefited from millions of dollars more in spending by outside groups trying to bolster his candidacy.