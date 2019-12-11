Neymar stars as PSG beats Galatasaray in Champions League

PSG's Kylian Mbappe, second from left, celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal, with his teammates Neymar, left, Mauro Icardi and Pablo Sarabia, during the Champions League, group A soccer match between PSG and Galatasaray, at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019. less PSG's Kylian Mbappe, second from left, celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal, with his teammates Neymar, left, Mauro Icardi and Pablo Sarabia, during the Champions League, group A soccer match between ... more Photo: Michel Euler, AP Photo: Michel Euler, AP Image 1 of / 5 Caption Close Neymar stars as PSG beats Galatasaray in Champions League 1 / 5 Back to Gallery

PARIS (AP) — Neymar scored one goal and helped create three more as Paris Saint-Germain completed its Champions League group stage with a 5-0 rout of Galatasaray on Wednesday.

Kylian Mbappe timed his run well in the 33rd minute when he latched on to Neymar's defense-splitting pass and squared the ball to Mauro Icardi, giving the Argentine poacher an easy tap-in from close range.

Two minutes later, Neymar broke through from midfield and fed winger Pablo Sarabia, who beat his marker with a quick step-over move and angled a low shot from the right of the penalty area into the bottom left corner.

Neymar even started the move which led to his goal just after halftime, finding Mbappe with a pass and taking the France star's back-heeled return before rifling the ball into the top corner from inside the area.

Another fine pass from the Brazil star released Mbappe in the 63rd and he confidently stroked the ball home from the left of the area. Mbappe and Neymar then consulted between them and allowed substitute Edinson Cavani, the club's all-time leading scorer, to net the fifth goal from the penalty spot in the 84th.

PSG was already qualified before the game as group winner and topped Group A with 16 points, five ahead of second-place Real Madrid. Club Brugge finished above Galatasaray in third spot to qualify for the Europa League.

Cavani was once again on the bench, with coach Thomas Tuchel preferring Icardi as his center forward flanked by Mbappe and Neymar.

But Cavani remains a huge fan favorite and his goal got the biggest cheer of the night.

The match was played amid high tensions. It was classified as high risk and there were fan clashes outside the stadium beforehand and incidents inside during the game itself.

A large section of Galatasaray ultras gathered on a big roundabout near Porte de Saint-Cloud metro station and some 150 PSG hooligans, dressed all in black and some with their faces covered, charged across the road to attack the group at around 6 p.m. local time.

Riot police intervened with tear gas to disperse the marauding fans, who threw flares at each other and let off fire crackers. There was further fighting in a nearby street.

Fans from both groups then goaded each other inside the stadium, although they were separated by fencing and prevented from any physical confrontation.

During the second half flares were lit in the Galatasaray section of supporters, and a smoke bomb appeared to be thrown from there toward riot police below. Smoke was billowing from the field as Mbappe scored and then celebrated his goal.

The animosity between the sides dates back to a match between PSG and Galatasaray in March 2001, when extreme fighting inside Parc des Princes left 56 injured and caused that game to be interrupted for 20 minutes. There were also fights when they met five years earlier.

