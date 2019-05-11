Newspaper columnist named Detroit Arts and Culture director

DETROIT (AP) — Newspaper columnist Rochelle Riley has been appointed Detroit's Arts and Culture director.

Mayor Mike Duggan says in a release Saturday that Riley will lead efforts to attract additional funding and talent to help build on Detroit's arts, cultural and creative sector.

Riley has accepted a buyout from the Detroit Free Press. Sunday is expected to be her last day at the newspaper.

In the newly created Arts and Culture director's position, she will work with artists, cultural organizations, philanthropic funders and entrepreneurs to advocate for, promote and develop arts and culture in Detroit.

A $125,000 grant from the Troy-based Kresge Foundation and the Royal Oak-based Fred A. and Barbara M. Erb Family Foundation will support planning to integrate arts and culture into the City's planning and neighborhood revitalization initiatives.