Newspaper: Kansas prison health care provider falling short

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Records show the company that provides health care to Kansas prisons frequently doesn't meet standards of care required by its contract with the state.

The Kansas City Star reports its analysis of hundreds of pages of data found that Corizon Health fell short of contract requirements almost a third of the time. Among other things, the data showed inmates regularly complained about the same ailment several times without being seen by a medical practitioner.

Between July 2015 and December 2018, the state fined Corizon about $1 million in performance-based penalties and another $6.4 million for not meeting staffing requirements.

State officials say they will give Corizon another year to improve performance before exploring other options.

Corizon spokeswoman Eve Hutcherson said the company stands by the care it provides.

___

Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com