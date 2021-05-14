Newsom's green budget has something for everyone - even bees

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Amid a drought that followed a year of historic wildfires exacerbated by a warming planet, California's governor on Friday proposed spending a record $11 billion on programs to combat climate change, promote clean air, shore up water supplies and prevent wildfires.
The spending on environment-related programs would be an increase of $9 billion from what Gov. Gavin Newsom proposed in January and is the result of a combined $76 billion in state tax revenues and federal stimulus money.