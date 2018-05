Image 1 of 1

Burnham Library in Bridgewater is presenting an exhibit of watercolors by New Milford resident Ella T. Newman through May 31 at the 62 Main St. South library. Above is a watercolor by Newman.

Photo: Courtesy Of Burnham Library