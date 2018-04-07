Newman art to be displayed

Burnham Library in Bridgewater will present an exhibit of art by Ella T. Newman of New Milford April 7 through May 31, and will include a reception April 13 from 5 to 7 p.m.

The exhibit will feature watercolor landscapes, flowers and still lives.

The library is located at 62 Main St. South. For more information, call 860-354-6937.