Newman art to be displayed
Published 12:00 am, Saturday, April 7, 2018
Burnham Library in Bridgewater will present an exhibit of art by Ella T. Newman of New Milford April 7 through May 31, and will include a reception April 13 from 5 to 7 p.m.
The exhibit will feature watercolor landscapes, flowers and still lives.
The library is located at 62 Main St. South. For more information, call 860-354-6937.
