Newhouse says critics of dam study seek to undermine it

KENNEWICK, Wash. (AP) — Republican Congressman Dan Newhouse contends that critics of speeding up a study looking at removing four lower Snake River dams smells like an attempt to undermine the study's validity.

President Trump last October required the new study on the hydro system be completed a year sooner than previously planned.

The Tri-City Herald says the study now is scheduled to be completed in September 2020.

In 2016, a federal judge in Portland overturned a management plan for the dams that he said did too little to protect salmon runs.

Ten Democratic lawmakers representing Washington state and Oregon sent a letter last month to the Council on Environmental Quality outlining their concerns with the shortened scheduled.

The letter said the new deadline has significantly shortened the time frame for public comment.

