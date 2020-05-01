Newest member of Kentucky Court of Appeals being sworn in

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The newest member of the Kentucky Court of Appeals will be sworn in by video link with the event available online for the public to watch.

J. Christopher McNeill was appointed last week to serve from the westernmost district of 24 counties. McNeill succeeds Justice Christopher Shea Nickell, who was elected to the state Supreme Court in November.

Kentucky Chief Justice John D. Minton Jr. will swear in McNeill at 11:30 a.m. Friday on Zoom, the Administrative Office of the Courts said in a news release. The public can watch on the Kentucky Court of Justice YouTube site.

McNeill has served with the Kentucky Department of Public Advocacy for 19 years.