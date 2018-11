A hole is seen on the wall and ceiling in Desmond Odom's kitchen as he talks to The Associated Press about the lead in his tap water, Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018, in Newark, N.J. A water leak forced Odom to hire a contractor and pay $2,000 to replace a lead pipe that burst, but he claims he and his family have stopped drinking the tap water because of the lead pipes in his home. Newark Mayor Ras Baraka said Thursday his administration is taking multiple steps to address the high levels caused by aging lead water lines. Meanwhile, a lawsuit claims the city hasn't taken adequate precautions and has misled residents. Between 15,000 and 18,000 homes are estimated to have the lead lines. less