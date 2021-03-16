New wave of bars creates buzz without the booze DEE-ANN DURBIN, AP Business Writer March 16, 2021 Updated: March 16, 2021 1:06 a.m.
1 of8 In this March 5, 2021 photo, owner Chris Marshall prepares an alcohol-free cocktail at San Bars in Austin, Texas. According to IWSR Drinks Market Analysis, global consumption of zero-proof beer, wine and spirits is growing two to three times faster than overall alcohol consumption. John Mone/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 In this Feb. 12, 2021 photo, Joshua James prepares an alcohol-free cocktail at his zero-proof bar Ocean Beach Cafe in San Francisco. According to IWSR Drinks Market Analysis, global consumption of zero-proof beer, wine and spirits is growing two to three times faster than overall alcohol consumption. Haven Daley/AP Show More Show Less 3 of8
4 of8 In this Feb. 12, 2021 photo, a customer drinks an alcohol-free cocktail at San Francisco's zero-proof bar Ocean Beach Cafe. According to IWSR Drinks Market Analysis, global consumption of zero-proof beer, wine and spirits is growing two to three times faster than overall alcohol consumption. Haven Daley/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 This March 4, 2021 photo shows alcohol-free spirits for sale at Spirited Away, New York's first "booze-free bottle shop." According to IWSR Drinks Market Analysis, global consumption of zero-proof beer, wine and spirits is growing two to three times faster than overall alcohol consumption. Joseph B. Frederick/AP Show More Show Less 6 of8
7 of8 This March 4, 2021 photo shows alcohol-free spirits for sale at Spirited Away, New York's first "booze-free bottle shop." According to IWSR Drinks Market Analysis, global consumption of zero-proof beer, wine and spirits is growing two to three times faster than overall alcohol consumption. Joseph B. Frederick/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8
There’s something missing from a new wave of bars opening around the world: Alcohol.
Aimed at the growing number of people exploring sobriety, the bars pour adult drinks like craft cocktails without the booze. At 0% Non-Alcohol Experience, a futuristic bar in Tokyo, patrons can sip a mix of non-alcoholic white wine, sake and cranberries from a sugar-rimmed glass. On a recent evening at Sans Bar in Austin, Texas, customers gathered at outdoor tables, enjoying live music, bottles of alcohol-free IPA and drinks like the watermelon mockarita, which is made with a tequila alternative.