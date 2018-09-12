New vote-by-mail law raises concerns over confusion

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey's vote-by-mail system is changing under a new law enacted last month that some lawmakers and county officials are warning could spark confusion.

Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy signed the new law in August. It goes into effect in time for this year's closely watched midterm elections.

The new law mandates that voters who signed up for and got mail-in ballots for the 2016 general election will continue to be sent those ballots for all future elections, unless they opt out.

That means that voters who wanted to vote absentee in 2016 but expected to vote at a machine this year in person might be surprised when they turn up at the polls and are told they're mail-in voters.

The Murphy administration argues the new law will expand voter participation.