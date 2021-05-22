New vibe at White House: Hugs are in; masks are (mostly) out BY JONATHAN LEMIRE and DARLENE SUPERVILLE, Associated Press May 22, 2021 Updated: May 22, 2021 12:34 a.m.
WASHINGTON (AP) — A smiling crowd of unmasked people filling the largest room in the White House. A visiting head of state welcomed with pomp, circumstance and handshakes. A 94-year old Medal of Honor recipient receiving a joyous hug from Vice President Kamala Harris.
The White House is springing back to life.
