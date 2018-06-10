New system to notify victims when protection orders served

ROCKFORD, Ill. (AP) — A new automated system will alert some Illinois domestic violence victims when an order of protection they filed has been served, helping victims to better protect themselves.

The Rockford Register Star reports Winnebago County used a federal grant to put the system in place.

Previously victims had to call county officials to check if a protection order had been served, and often it took several calls. With the new system, victims receive an automated phone call after a sheriff's deputy reports serving a protection order.

Karen Gill is vice president of operations for Remedies Renewing Lives, a domestic violence shelter. She says victims face a heightened risk right after an order has been served. The new system gives victims "a heads-up" so they can watch out for themselves.

___

Information from: Rockford Register Star, http://www.rrstar.com