New Milford CERT has announced the recent receipt of a new support vehicle that will enable the organization to help the community and first responders as part of its mission to assist when needed. The retired police van was donated by the New Milford Police Department and retrofit with supplies and financial support from Kimberly-Clark, New Milford Local Emergency Planning Committee, New Milford Realtors, New Milford Ambulance Corps, as well as personal donations by our CERT team. New Milford CERT is a volunteer organization that provides shelter and support in the community when needed, as well as support to emergency and municipal services when requested. To learn more about CERT, visit www.newmilfordcert.com.