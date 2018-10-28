New statewide database aims to help officers fight gangs

GAINESVILLE, Ga. (AP) — More than 33,000 profiles of suspected gang members have been added to a statewide database, Georgia authorities said.

The Criminal Justice Coordinating Council announced this month that the profiles are on the Georgia Gang Intelligence Platform.

The profiles include names, affiliations and identifiers such as tattoos.

Hall County investigators believe it will become a great tool for law enforcement, The Times of Gainesville reported .

"The main benefit is it matches across jurisdictional lines and notifies investigators that might not otherwise get together," said Multi-Agency Narcotics Squad Lt. Don Scalia.

The Prosecuting Attorneys' Council of Georgia received a $300,000 grant from the criminal justice council that originally came through the federal Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant.

The grant allowed 20 agencies that had high rates of gang activity to join the platform along with the Department of Juvenile Justice and the Department of Corrections.

Hall County law enforcement is not currently a part of it, but Scalia said he anticipates the county will join in the future.

"Once we get involved in that system, I think it will be a huge help for us," Scalia said.

In Hall County, The two main gangs that are under watch by Hall County investigators are the Gangster Disciples and the Ghost Face Gangsters, The Times reported.

"Those are the ones that are taking up a lot of our time right now, but then of course there are other smaller gangs that kind of come and go," Scalia said. "Or maybe not come and go, but they become active and then seem like they go dormant for certain periods of time."

___

Information from: The Times, http://www.gainesvilletimes.com