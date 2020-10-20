New sign marks Bridgewater’s history

A new sign has been installed along Route 133 in Bridgewater, recognizing the town's historic district. The sign is in front of town hall, above.

BRIDGEWATER — A collaborative project between Burnham Library and the Bridgewater Historical Society has come to life.

A marker-sign to recognize the Bridgewater Center Historic District was installed last month.

“It’s to recognize the history of our community,” said Chris Fisher, assistant librarian who spearheaded the project. “Our history informs what we know and what know about each other.”

The library and historical society launched the project last year and applied for a grant issued by the William G. Pomeroy Foundation to fund the $1,000 sign.

The grant was approved last December, and the marker was installed Sept. 8.

Fisher described the town’s design as unique, citing the “built landscape (being in) a linear fashion, but with bouncing around just a little, so you can tell the narrative of the town.”

Audrey Wilkicki, president of the historical society, described the sign as a “pretty nice way to commemorate the town and the historical society.”

The sign might “pique (someone’s) interest” when they see it and spark them to “call us and ask us about a certain building or street,” she said.

The book “Landmarks of Bridgewater,” which is for sale at the library and some local shops, is a way for residents and visitors to learn even more about the town’s history.

Fisher praised the partnership between the two organizations.

“It’s always good for organizations to work together, especially in such a small community,” he said.

The historic district extends north-south along Main Street from Warner Road to the end of Center Cemetery.

The marker was installed in front of Bridgewater Town Hall.

Fisher related the revitalization of the heart of the town in recent years and how efforts from businesses, organizations and townspeople has brought a new “energy and refocus” to the downtown.

In 2018, the Roxbury-Bridgewater Garden Club dedicated a Blue Star marker sign at the Capt. Burnham Homestead on Route 133, along the same sidewalk that runs from town hall to the library, where the historic district sign is now located.

The library has contributed, too. It has made upgrades in its offerings as part of its strategic plan implemented a few years ago. One of the offerings is Wi-Fi stations on the outside of the building.