New shows on view at Kent gallery

The Kent Art Association is presenting its Elected Artists and Solo Artist show through June 17.

Elected Artist is the highest status of membership offered by the Kent Art Association and is given to a select group of artists whose work has been accepted in at least two juried shows in the past three years and who have submitted an application for Elected Artist status.

The applicants are then required to submit three examples of their work to a panel of Elected Artists who view it and then vote on whether to accept or reject the application.

Elected Artist means that the artist’s work consistently meets the high standard of quality set by the KAA for its members.

The Solo Show features works by Linda Puiatti, who is exhibiting a collection of her paintings in the Aiken Room on the first floor of the gallery.

On exhibit on the front lawn of the KAA Gallery is a stainless steel sculpture of a 1920’s flapper created by W. David Herman of W. David Herman especially for the KAA’s 95th anniversary.

In addition, an exhibit, “95 More Years,” is on view through June 30. The show features works by 15 artists and photographers selected by KAA President Connie Horton.

The gallery at 21 South Main St. is open Thursdays through Sundays and Monday holidays from 1 to 5 p.m.

For more information, call 860-927-3989.