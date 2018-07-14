New sculpture in Niagara Falls pays tribute to waterfalls

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (AP) — A new sculpture evoking Niagara Falls has been installed in the falls' namesake city.

The work by Buffalo artist Jesse Walp was unveiled Friday in downtown Niagara Falls, New York. The towering art installation is 14 feet (4 meters) wide and 26 feet (8 meters) tall and meant to mimic the splashing of water at the base of the falls. Blue spheres representing water droplets sparkle above a metal arch.

The piece was funded with $60,000 from Empire State Development's Niagara Falls subsidiary. The public curator for the Albright-Knox Art Gallery in Buffalo helped to select it.