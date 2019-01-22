https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/New-rules-allows-breastfeeding-in-Kansas-House-13552678.php
New rules allows breastfeeding in Kansas House
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Female lawmakers are now able to breastfeed in the Kansas House.
The Kansas City Star reports lawmakers approved the breastfeeding provision Tuesday as part of a package or rules for the chamber.
Rep. Ponka-We Victors, a Wichita Democrat who offered the rule change, says the House rules should be updated to reflect the makeup of the chamber's members.
Rep. Susan Humphries, a Wichita Republican, said the breastfeeding on the House floor hadn't been an issue in the past even though House rules didn't take a stance on the issue. She questioned whether it was necessary to make a specific rule on the subject.
