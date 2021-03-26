New problems arise for crop storage as planet gets warmer JOHN FLESHER, AP Environmental Writer March 26, 2021 Updated: March 26, 2021 1:46 a.m.
In a March 11, 2021 photo, potato farmer Brian Sackett watches as potatoes are moved from a storage bin at his farm in Mecosta, Mich. For generations, Sackett's family has farmed potatoes that are made into chips. About 25% of the nation's potato chips get their start in Michigan, which historically has had reliably cool air during September harvest and late spring but now is getting warmer temperatures.
In a March 11, 2021 photo, potato farmer Brian Sackett describes his ventilation system at his farm in Mecosta, Mich. For generations, Sackett's family has farmed potatoes that are made into chips. About 25% of the nation's potato chips get their start in Michigan, which historically has had reliably cool air during September harvest and late spring but now is getting warmer temperatures.
In a March 11, 2021 photo, potato farmer Brian Sackett walks inside a storage bin at his farm in Mecosta, Mich. For generations, Sackett's family has farmed potatoes that are made into chips. About 25% of the nation's potato chips get their start in Michigan, which historically has had reliably cool air during September harvest and late spring but now is getting warmer temperatures.
In a March 11, 2021 photo, potatoes are examined along a conveyor belt before being loaded into a tractor trailer at the Sackett Potato farm in Mecosta, Mich. For generations, Brian Sackett's family has farmed potatoes that are made into chips. About 25% of the nation's potato chips get their start in Michigan, which historically has had reliably cool air during September harvest and late spring but now is getting warmer temperatures.
In a March 11, 2021 photo, potatoes are examined along a conveyor belt before being loaded into a tractor trailer at the Sackett Potato farm in Mecosta, Mich. For generations, Brian Sackett's family has farmed potatoes that are made into chips. About 25% of the nation's potato chips get their start in Michigan, which historically has had reliably cool air during September harvest and late spring but now is getting warmer temperatures.
In a March 11, 2021 photo, potatoes are loaded into a tractor trailer at the Sackett Potato farm in Mecosta, Mich. For generations, Brian Sackett's family has farmed potatoes that are made into chips. About 25% of the nation's potato chips get their start in Michigan, which historically has had reliably cool air during September harvest and late spring but now is getting warmer temperatures.
In a March 11, 2021 photo, potato farmer Brian Sackett is interviewed at his family's farm in Mecosta, Mich. For generations, Brian Sackett's family has farmed potatoes that are made into chips. About 25% of the nation's potato chips get their start in Michigan, which historically has had reliably cool air during September harvest and late spring but now is getting warmer temperatures.
11 of11
MECOSTA, Mich. (AP) — For generations, Brian Sackett's family has farmed potatoes that are made into chips found on grocery shelves in much of the eastern U.S.
About 25% of the nation's potato chips get their start in Michigan, where reliably cool air during September harvest and late spring has been ideal for crop storage. That's a big reason why the state produces more chipping potatoes than any other.