New portion of bypass around North Carolina city opens

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A new freeway that opened to traffic seven months ahead of schedule will relieve congestion and improve safety for travelers around an eastern North Carolina city.

The state Department of Transportation said in a news release that the Southwest Bypass near Greenville opened Thursday after a ribbon cutting event.

Ronnie Keeter, the transportation department’s eastern chief deputy engineer, says the bypass will help boost economic development in and around Greenville by creating better connections in the region.

The Southwest Bypass is a four lane, 12.6-mile (19-kilometer) freeway that begins about 2 miles (3 kilometers) south of Ayden on Highway 11, wraps around the west side of Ayden and Winterville and ends at the U.S. 264 Bypass west of Greenville.