New parking garage opens at South Carolina airport

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — A new parking garage is now open at the Charleston International Airport, just in time for what is typically the busiest time for travelers.

The South Carolina airport's $88 million, five-story garage was opened Thursday. It has spaces for more than 2,400 vehicles as well as parking for rental car companies.

It took more than two years to finish the garage, which charges $5 an hour or $17 a day to park.

Meanwhile, construction continues on a $305 million expansion of the Charleston airport.

The work, which started earlier this year, includes building a $150 million third concourse.

Airport officials say the number of flights and passengers flying into and out of Charleston continues to increase and the expansion is needed to get ahead of overcrowding.