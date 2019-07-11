New memorial backed by Collins would honor slain journalists

Maine Sen. Susan Collins wants a new memorial in Washington, D.C. to honor journalists killed in the line of duty.

Collins, a Republican, is joining Democratic Sen. Ben Cardin of Maryland and fellow Republican Sen. Rob Portman of Ohio on legislation that would establish the memorial. The senators say it would be a privately-funded memorial constructed on federal lands in the nation's capital.

Collins says the memorial would be a place to remember journalists, photographers and broadcasters who died on the job. She says it would honor those who "sacrificed their lives in the course of providing their fellow citizens with honest and accurate reporting."

The senators say about $300,000 has been raised to launch the Fallen Journalists Memorial Foundation, which would be a non-profit arm of the National Press Club.