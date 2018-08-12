New law seeks comprehensive approach to Alzheimer's disease

BOSTON (AP) — A new Massachusetts law seeks to make improvements in the diagnosis and treatment of Alzheimer's and dementia.

The measure was approved by the Democratic-controlled Legislature and signed last week by Republican Gov. Charlie Baker, who noted the impact Alzheimer's has on people, whether they have the disease or are caring for someone with it.

The law requires doctors, physician's assistants and nurses to receive training on the diagnosis, treatment and care for people with Alzheimer's.

It also requires that doctors report an initial diagnosis of the disease to a family member of the patient, and provide the family with information and treatment options.

Democratic Rep. Danielle Gregoire, who sponsored the bill with Democratic Sen. Barbara L'Italien, said Massachusetts is the first U.S. state to develop a "comprehensive approach" to the crisis.