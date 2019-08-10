New law in New Hampshire aims to fight financial abuse

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire agency is promoting a new law that that helps protect vulnerable adults from financial exploitation.

The New Hampshire Bureau of Securities Regulation says the new law allows securities brokerage firms and investment advisers to delay disbursement of funds from an investment account if they believe it could result in exploitation. The law goes into effect Sept. 8.

A 2016 report by the AARP Public Policy Institute indicates one in five older Americans are victims of financial exploitation each year. The researchers found that these victims lose $3 billion annually, or more than $120,000 apiece.