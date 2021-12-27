New law could give campaign finance scofflaws a big break RANDALL CHASE, Associated Press Dec. 27, 2021 Updated: Dec. 27, 2021 10:45 a.m.
DOVER, Del. (AP) — Delaware election officials have failed to take action as mandated by law against political candidates and committees who haven’t filed required campaign finance reports, but the scofflaws could escape liability under a new law effective Jan. 1.
A report recently submitted to the state Board of Elections shows candidates and committees owed more than $600,000 in fines for failing to file campaign finance reports just for the 2020 election cycle alone. More than $23,000 in additional uncollected fines were owed by candidates and committees who filed reports after the required deadlines.