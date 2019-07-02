New law allows Kansas drivers to refuse field sobriety tests

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas drivers can no longer be charged with a crime for refusing a field sobriety test under a new state law.

The Wichita Eagle reports that a change in state law that took effect Monday means police can't ticket suspected drivers for not taking one.

But refusal to comply comes with a year-long license suspension. That is as long as the longest suspension for failing a breathalyzer or blood test.

Drivers who refuse to be tested can still be prosecuted for a DUI based on other evidence.

The decision to strike the law making it a separate violation comes amid court rulings on whether motorists driving on streets and highways give implied consent to sobriety tests.

___

Information from: The Wichita (Kan.) Eagle, http://www.kansas.com