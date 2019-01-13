New governor to be sworn in at home, then at Statehouse

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Republican Mike DeWine is set to be sworn in as Ohio's 70th governor in a midnight ceremony at his Cedarville home.

The former U.S. senator will take his oath in the small ceremony hours before his public inauguration Monday at the Statehouse.

He and running mate Jon Husted (HYOO'-sted) led a GOP sweep of nonjudicial, statewide offices in November. DeWine defeated Democrat Richard Cordray to succeed term-limited Republican Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sik).

DeWine is among Ohio's most well-known politicians after serving in elected office for four decades, including as a state lawmaker, congressman, lieutenant governor and, most recently, state attorney general.

He also is the oldest person elected Ohio governor, having just turned 72 on Jan. 5. His physician vouched before the election that DeWine was in "very good" health.