New fundraiser planned for Gunn library

Gunn Memorial Library in Washington is introducing a new fundraising event to replace the three-decade old Washington Connecticut Antiques Show.

The new event, “BOOKED! The Next Chapter,” will be held Oct. 6 from 6 to 8:30 p.m.

The chic cocktail party will be offered at the Bryan Memorial Town Hall.

Gregory Seeley Bryan’s gift of the town hall mirrors the friends of Frederick Gunn, who in the early 1900s built Gunn Memorial Library as lasting memory in his name.

Ryan Brown Caterers of Brooklyn will provide hors d’oeuvres and a signature cocktail while live jazz will be performed by the Bentley Lewis Trio.

The event will also include a highly curated silent auction featuring high end leather goods, art, jewelry, and customized events and services from local businesses and restaurants.

The fall event is one of the primary annual fundraisers for Gunn Memorial Library, Inc., the town’s public library, which, in addition to taxpayer dollars, depends largely on private contributions and events like this to support the greater part of its operating budget.

Entrants begins at $125. Reservations can be made by visiting www.gunnlibrary.org.

“We are pleased to welcome Paul Andrew, creative director at Salvatore Ferragamo, as our Honorary Chair for this inaugural fall social event,” said Jean Chapin, executive director.

“We’re so excited about BOOKED,” said Wilson Henley, a Gunn Memorial trustee and event co-chairman. “We’ve received such an enthusiastic response so far and are happy to be returning to town hall, which will provide the perfect backdrop for a beautiful evening featuring the sophisticated interior design by Mis en Scene in Washington Depot.”

For more information, call 860-868-7586.