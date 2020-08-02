New freshwater fishing rules to go into effect

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — New freshwater fishing regulations take effect in Rhode Island this weekend.

The new rules that go into effect across the state on Sunday call for the minimum size of all trout or charr species taken from the water to be at least eight inches, measured from the tip of the snout to the tip of the tail. That applies to both wild and stocked trout, the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management says.

Domestic or land-locked stocked, Atlantic salmon must be at least 11 inches in length, under the rules.

Taking fish in freshwater by means other than angling, utilizing a hook and fishing line is also prohibited, except for carp, suckers, and fall fish, which can be taken by snares, spears, or bow and arrow.

Taking fish by net, seine, trawl, or similar device is also prohibited, except for a dip net, for the landing of a fish caught by hook and line, and the taking of baitfish.