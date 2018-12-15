New figures show fewer Mormons in Utah's biggest county

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — New figures show fewer than half of the residents in Utah's Salt Lake County belong to the Mormon church, a significant milestone that illustrates how the state's largest county is becoming more religiously diverse.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports that numbers from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints show 49 percent of the 1.1 million residents in Salt Lake County are on the faith's membership rolls. That's the lowest percentage since at least the 1930s.

Salt Lake County includes Salt Lake City and is Utah's most populous county.

Mormons account for nearly 62 percent of the state's 3.1 million residents. That number is also inching down as Utah's healthy job market attracts non-Mormon newcomers.

Salt Lake County is now one of five in the state where Mormons aren't the majority, joining Carbon, San Juan, Summit and Grand counties.