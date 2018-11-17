New fencing, guardrails proposed for Slide Rock State Park

SEDONA, Ariz. (AP) — New fencing may be installed in Oak Creek Canyon in north-central Arizona to keep people from scrambling down a steep rocky slope to reach a popular recreation area, Slide Rock State Park.

The Coconino National Forest is seeking public comment on the Arizona State Parks and Trails proposal for chain link fencing along 1,650 feet (503 meters) of the west side of U.S. 89A and guardrails on both sides of the highway to replace existing cable-and-post barriers.

According to forest officials, the new barriers would address ecological and safety concerns by deterring people from parking and walking along the highway before taking paths through habitat filled with plants and trees.

Plans call for the fencing between 3 feet and 50 feet from the highway and, when possible, behind existing vegetation to minimize scenic impacts.