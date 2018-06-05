New feature stalls Maryland medical marijuana online system

LINTHICUM, Md. (AP) — Officials say the introduction of a patient-facing feature overwhelmed the online system that tracks medical marijuana in Maryland.

A Maryland Medical Cannabis Commission spokeswoman tells the Baltimore Sun that heavy use on Friday and Saturday slowed and prevented purchases at dispensaries across the state. Jennifer White says the problem was caused by a new feature that allows patients to log in to Metrc and see how much medical marijuana they had bought and were still permitted to buy in a 30-day period.

The system's vendor, Florida-based Franwell, shut off patient access Saturday, returning Metrc to normal for dispensaries.

White says the commission has asked to restore the feature, but has no timeline.

