New entry crowds Democratic House primary in New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Former Obama administration official and state elections regulator John Blair is running against a crowded Democratic field for the nomination to an open congressional seat in northern New Mexico in 2020.

Blair announced Monday that he'll seek the congressional seat currently held by Democratic U.S. Rep. Ben Ray Luján, who is running for Senate.

The 45-year-old former deputy secretary of state is highlighting his upbringing in Santa Fe and prior work with U.S. Interior Department on regulations addressing climate change and new national monument designations.

Blair noted that he is openly gay and would be an advocate in Congress for LGBTQ rights as well as the human right of minorities and immigrants.

Blair says his campaign won't accept corporate money. He describes the Trump presidency as a "dumpster fire."