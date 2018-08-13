New director named at Warren library

The Warren Public Library has announced Louise J. Manteuffel has assumed the position of director.

She succeeds Martha Winkel.

Manteuffel, who assumed the role July 1, has extensive experience in public libraries, especially those serving smaller communities.

A graduate of the University of Connecticut with a B.A. in English, she went on to attain her MLS from the University of Rhode Island.

Her professional career has included numerous library positions, most recently as director of the Hotchkiss Library in Sharon.

“I am both honored and excited to have been chosen to be the director of the Warren Public Library,” said Manteuffel. “I am very much looking forward to exploring what makes the Warren community unique among the many small towns in Litchfield County, and how the library can most effectively support its constituents.”

“Thus far, I see ways in which the library can elevate its visibility within the community through a stronger online presence,” she said. “Certainly enhancing our existing menu of programs is on the horizon.”

“As to the library collection itself, I will be most interested to hear from our patrons their preferences in books, audios, e-books, DVDs and more,” she said. “Most of all, I am eager to expand upon the exemplary stewardship of those who have served to make the Warren Public Library a beloved institution in the community and beyond.”

Jane Manley, chairman of the Warren Library Board of Directors welcomed Manteuffel.

“We are so fortunate to have found a person with the credentials, experience and energy that Louise brings to the position,” she said. “We knew we had big shoes to fill with the retirement of Martha Winkel, but we feel confident that Louise’s experience and knowledge of working with the needs of a small town will help the Warren Library continue to be a vibrant hub where people can meet, learn, share and explore together.”

The library will soon hold an open house so the public can meet the new director.